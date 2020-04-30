Kimberly wrestling coach to retire after 32 years

A longtime Kimberly coach is stepping down after more than three decades.

(courtesy MGN Online)

Troy Palmer has been involved with the wrestling program for 32 years, 30 as the head coach.

During the course of his career, he guesses he's worked with 75 medalists and 10 state champions.

He says it's time, especially since his son graduated.

Palmer doesn't think this feeling will sink in until November though, but feels it's a good time to turn over the program.

"It doesn't matter what kind of day you have at school, once you get to wrestling practice and get that energy from the kids, it's like a decompression chamber, it's fantastic," Palmer explained. "I love practice, I love the matches, I love getting up for duals, tournaments are great, I will definitely miss the camaraderie of other coaches."

Palmer anticipates Will Keeter, a Twin Falls High School graduate and two-time All-American wrestler for Augsburg to take over.