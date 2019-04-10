Kimberly's Schmitz commits to Lower Columbia College

One Kimberly High School athlete knows exactly where she'll be in a few months, after signing her letter of intent Wednesday.

Shooting guard/point guard Josie Schmitz signed her letter of intent Wednesday afternoon, committing to Lower Columbia College, a junior college in Longview, Washington.

She signed in front of her family, coaches and friends, and KMVT talked with her after the signing, to discuss why she chose LCC.

“You know, I had other schools I was actually looking at, but I just went to Lower, and I just kind of felt, you know it was definitely, it was definitely where I was supposed to be. And then with the coach, we just meshed so well, we got along really well, and you know he's a great guy, and I'm excited to play for him,” Schmitz stated.

Schmitz will be one of six new players on the team, something she said she's excited about.

She also said that if she decides to not play again after playing at Lower, she plans on going to University of Idaho to study health sciences.