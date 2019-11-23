Knapp, Todd pace CSI past Southwestern Oregon Community College

Macie Knapp scored 23 points, while Jordan Todd had 16 points and 14 rebounds to help CSI beat Southwestern Oregon Community College 92-63.

Petra Farkas scored 15 points, while Karmelah Dean added 13.

CSI actually got outscored in the fourth quarter, but at that time, the Golden Eagles were up by 30.

Coach Randy Rogers explained, "Really happy for Macie, Macie gave us that lead in the first half with all of those three's, Jordan Todd, she is so strong inside can rebound, She has to finish, otherwise won't be making the free throws. We got to the line a lot, we got to play a lot of kids a lot of minutes, which is always nice."

The team faces North Idaho College on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.