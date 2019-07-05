Kyle Collinsworth camp drawing near

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) If your kids are looking for something to do this summer, a BYU basketball legend is putting on a camp in two weeks.
The Kyle Collinsworth Basketball Camp will be held July 18 and 19 at Jerome High School.
The morning session is for high schoolers and runs from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ($95). The early afternoon represents fifth through eighth graders and it runs 1-3 p.m. ($85) and first through fourth graders get the late afternoon time slot starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m ($75).
For those who have three kiddos, a discount will be offered ($175).
T-shirts and prizes will be handed out.
Collinsworth will instruct and teach the camp.
He's currently a free agent, who last was affiliated with the Toronto Raptors.