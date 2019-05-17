Lakeland takes advantage of Minico pitching, run rules the Spartans

Lakeland chased Colter May out of the game after just a little more than two innings, he gave up five walks.

The Spartans down 9-2 in the third could never get back in the game and dropped the contest, 12-2.

Minico only mustered three hits across the game. Lakeland only produced six, but took advantage of walks and errors.

The game ended on a balk and Spartans coach Jared Price addressed the matter with the officials, but he was tossed.

On not gaining momentum, Price said, "I was kind of happy the way we came out the first three innings, when it started going south, we pressed a little bit and that's what happens in a big game."

Lakeland only had 11 wins on the season coming into state, while Minico boasted 24.

Minico will face Kuna in a loser-out game at the College of Idaho on Friday at 3 p.m.