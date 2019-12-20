Las Vegas Bowl teams visit Opportunity Village

On day two of bowl week for Boise State University and the University of Washington, members of the teams visited Opportunity Village.

Las Vegas, NV - December 18, 2019: The Boise State University Broncos during the Opportunity Village Player Visit (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

The non-profit organization serves residents with intellectual disabilities in southern Nevada.

Founded in 1954, Opportunity Village helps these folks find new friends, realize future career paths, seek independence and more.

The teams signed autographs, handed out swag and took part in activities. Both schools probably made some new fans out of the people they visited.

Sam Whitney, a Boise State defensive end explained, "we just got a workout in, we've been signing autographs, singing Christmas carols, doing the whole deal, it's been fun."

"The teachers out here I have a huge respect for them and the work they do here, working with them everyday it's cool, they have their own energy and vibes and they're such good friends, so," added Puka Nacua of the University of Washington.