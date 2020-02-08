Legendary Dietrich coach to retire at the end of the season

After 21 years of coaching and 16 with the Dietrich program, Acey Shaw is hanging up his headset.

The girls basketball coach plans to retire after the conclusion of this season.

His favorite moment over time, watching his daughter Jacey knock down crucial free throws at the state tournament.

She was a huge part of the Blue Devils’ success.

Shaw won consecutive state championships with Dietrich from 2011-2014. His teams took home the state runner-up trophy in 2009, 2015 and 2016.

Because of the dynasty and a debilitating disease he contracted while birthing a calf, ESPN made him the focus of a 30 by 30: Made in Dietrich, the Life of Acey Shaw.

He won the Northside Conference Coach of the Year title on 12 occasions and All-State Coach of the Year four times.

Shaw said, "John Howard has supported me from the time I got here until now. I wouldn't be here without him. And my dad has been a great support and I wan to thank them for everything I have to make this possible."

Acey's wife Jalyn added, "basketball has been part of our life forever. From when we were in college and then when we came back. We are excited to start something new and see what else is out there for us."

Shaw did not say who would take over the program when he leaves, but they will have big shoes to fill.