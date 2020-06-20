Legion baseball roundup

Thursday's scores:

Twin Falls Cowboys 9, Blackfoot 2: Kaden Stutzman paced the Cowboys with three hits, while both Magnum Hoftstetter and Luke Moon had two RBI’s. Lucas Young went six innings, striking out five.

Friday's scores:

Burley 8, Declo 1: Payton Beck with seven innings, striking out eight in the rout. On offense, Ramiro Garcia had two RBI's.

Wendell 11, Marsh Valley 1: Tristan Wert went 4.2 innings, striking out six. On offense, he had two hits and four RBI's.

Wendell 9, Marsh Valley 1: Donald Bunn went four innings, striking out nine. Aden and Donald Bunn had two RBI's on offense.

Saturday's scores:

Burley 6, Shelley 3: Scott Ritchie led the Green Sox with two RBI's, while Kody Condie added a pair of hits.