Lighthouse Christian School ends two-game skid; local roundup

The reigning 1A DII state champion Lighthouse Lions got off to a hot start Thursday night and never looked back in the 78-42 win over Hansen.

Lighthouse 24-24-12-20

Hansen 5-12-10-15

Top scorers: LIGHTHOUSE: Alex Shetler 17 points, Peyton Lookingbill 14 points, Casper Block 13 points and 15 rebounds, Karsten Brandsma 11. HANSEN: Jonathon and Salvatore Camarillo 15 points

According to Lions coach Tony Standlee, "we were able to play good defense and get up and down the court tonight! Hansen has some good players in the Camarillo boys and we tried to make it an emphasis to make them work for their points. Our energy was something we lacked the last few games and it was great to see it come back so strong. We play Saturday vs Nampa Christian!"

OTHER SCORES:

Valley 48, Carey 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Filer 54, Kimberly 40: Haven Jones posted a game-high 14 points for Filer, while teammates Lexi Monson had 11, Jaz Smothers added 10 and Ella Fischer had 13.

BOWLING:

Kimberly Defeated Minico 9-5 High Individual Minico Jacobi Molina 182 Kimberly Stephi Leazer 182