Lighthouse avenges earlier loss to Hansen; sports roundup

Lighthouse escaped Hansen with a nail-biter of a victory Thursday night, winning 44-42, improving to 8-2 overall, 3-1 in conference. The Huskies are 6-4 overall, 4-2 in conference.

Kynlee Thornton paced the Lions with 15 points and Jordan Morton added 14.

Other scores:

TFCA 32, Bliss 21: Annie Nobinger had 17 points for the Warriors.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Burley 65, Jerome 59: With his 36 point performance, Jace Whiting moves into fifth on Burley's all-time scoring list, passing Jeff Wright’s 1,013 career points. Aaron Bradley tops the list at 1340 career points followed by Ryan Bagley with 1,293, Kevin Moreton 1,166, and Gordy Kerbs at 1,057.

Twin Falls 54, Century 44: The Bruins fell behind 18-6 but outscored the Diamondbacks 36-16 in the second half to prevail. Mason Swafford led the attack with 14 points, Zac Ball added 11, Tyler Robbins and Nicholas Swensen each had eight and Iradukunda Emery added seven. For the Diamondbacks, Williams scored 11, Fleischman added nine and Manning scored eight.

Wood River 55, Gooding 39: AJ Darcy with nine points and Owen Rogers with eight in the loss.

Filer 64, Gooding 48: Gillette scored 12 points, while Colston Loveland had 16 for the Senators.

TFCA 54, Bliss 44: Evan Walker led the Bears with 20 points and 21 rebounds. For TFCA, Joel Thompson produced nine points and 11 rebounds.

BOWLING

Kimberly 12 W

Gooding 2

Kimberly 12 W

Wendell 2

High Game: Stephi Leazer 192