Lighthouse coasts to fifth straight win; local sports roundup

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Kynlee Thornton had 18 points and a whopping 10 steals, as Lighthouse Christian cruised past Wendell on Monday night, 49-21.

Taylor Smith also had 14 points for the Lions.

The Lions improve to 10-2 overall, the Trojans fall to 5-8.

OTHER SCORE:

Oakley 32, Hagerman 19

BOYS SCORE:

Century 68, Canyon Ridge 61

BOWLING:

Boys Varsity Points Possible: 14

Canyon Ridge: 2
Wendell: 12

High bowler Nathan Scott from Canyon Ridge High School with a 167.

Girls Varsity Points Possible: 14

Canyon Ridge: 13
Wendell: 1

High bowler Lupita Teco Garay from Wendell with a 129.

Boys Varsity

Gooding: 8
Canyon Ridge: 6

High bowler Bryson Butterfield from Gooding with a game of 232.

Girls Varsity

Gooding: 11
Canyon Ridge: 3

High bowler Joei Rumple from Gooding with a game of 149.

Boys Jr. Varsity

Gooding: 8
Canyon Ridge: 6

 