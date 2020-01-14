Lighthouse coasts to fifth straight win; local sports roundup

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Kynlee Thornton had 18 points and a whopping 10 steals, as Lighthouse Christian cruised past Wendell on Monday night, 49-21.
Source: MGN
Taylor Smith also had 14 points for the Lions.
The Lions improve to 10-2 overall, the Trojans fall to 5-8.
OTHER SCORE:
Oakley 32, Hagerman 19
BOYS SCORE:
Century 68, Canyon Ridge 61
BOWLING:
Boys Varsity Points Possible: 14
Canyon Ridge: 2
Wendell: 12
High bowler Nathan Scott from Canyon Ridge High School with a 167.
Girls Varsity Points Possible: 14
Canyon Ridge: 13
Wendell: 1
High bowler Lupita Teco Garay from Wendell with a 129.
Boys Varsity
Gooding: 8
Canyon Ridge: 6
High bowler Bryson Butterfield from Gooding with a game of 232.
Girls Varsity
Gooding: 11
Canyon Ridge: 3
High bowler Joei Rumple from Gooding with a game of 149.
Boys Jr. Varsity
Gooding: 8
Canyon Ridge: 6