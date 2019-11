Lighthouse hasn't lost a game all season long and got to meet up with Dietrich for the second time.

In their regular season meeting, the Lions defeated the Blue Devils 42-26.

Lighthouse jumped out to a 20-8 lead, before Dietrich came back. The Blue Devils led 28-26 at the half.

The Lions held the Blue Devils scoreless in the second half to advance to the 1A DII semi-final.

Lighthouse faces the winner of Kendrick/Mullan next week.