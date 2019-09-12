Lighthouse serves its way to victory

Carey and Lighthouse represented District IV at the state championships last fall, both looking to make it back there next month.

Of course, we are still early in the season with a lot of volleyball left to be played.

The Lions welcoming in the Panthers for a match on the eve of Homecoming.

Carey and Lighthouse battled early on in the first set before the Lions pulled away.

Lighthouse ended up sweeping, 25-16, 25-14 and 25-9.

Leading the way, Kynlee Thornton who had 13 kills and four blocks. Maycee Holloway produced 32 assists, Ellie Boland had 16 digs to go along with four aces and Jordan Morton added nine kills and four aces.

With the win, Lighthouse moves to 2-0 in conference, 5-1 overall.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Falls 3, Wood River 2: 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 15-13

Paige Fullmer had 9 kills and 11 assists. Brenley Hansen added 8 kills and 4 blocks. Piper Newton led the offense with 19 assists, while Claire Hodge produced 23 digs.

Twin Falls moves to 3-1 in conference, 5-7 overall.

Sugar-Salem 3, Filer 0: The state runner-up swept the state champion at home.

Raft River 3, Oakley 2

Buhl 3, American Falls 1

Hansen 3, Dietrich 0