Lighthouse led 24-14 at halftime, before trading touchdowns in the third quarter.

The Lions got out of Dietrich with a 42-26 win.

Lighthouse moves to 6-0 on the season, while Dietrich falls to 4-2.

The Lions have won the conference crown and look to be the number one overall seed when state playoffs come around. With the Blue Devils' second conference loss, they fall to 3-2 and sit in third.

The Sawtooth Conference sends five seeds to the state playoffs.