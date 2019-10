The Lighthouse Lions have booked a ticket to the district championship Wednesday night, following the sweep of Carey.

Kynlee Thornton paced the hitters with 24 kills, while Maycee Holloway added 36 assists. Holloway also had seven kills.

Castleford 3, Murtaugh 1

Hansen 3, Richfield 0

Camas 3, Hagerman 0

WEDNESDAY NIGHT'S GAMES:

Hansen vs. Murtaugh (loser-out) 4:30 pm

Carey vs. Camas (loser-out) 6:00 pm

Lighthouse vs. Castleford (championship) 7:30 pm