Local athletes break records, bring home titles at state track

Sunshine and a competitive spirit took over the stadium at Middleton High School on Saturday. The athletes entered the facility with smiling faces as the running events got underway in the afternoon following the Parade of Athletes.

Hastins College signee Shawn Poulson last won the 1A 110 meter hurdles his sophomore year. The Castleford senior not only took the gold in the event, he also set a new PR with a time of 15.26.

Poulson admitted that he was "pretty nervous because it's been a tight pack this year, since there are a lot of guys that have similar times as me, but it was fun."

Peyton Bair left no doubt in the air about winning the 3A 110 meter hurdles. The Kimberly junior broke the 3A state record with time of 14.41 seconds. The previous record of 14.46 was set in 2015 by Chase Armstrong of Emmett. While pleased about the gold medal, his best time of the year was when he won the Skyview Invitational with a time of 14.31.

"Felt good about that, I wanted to run a little faster because my PR is a little faster, but it was fun. I want to thank my parents and Coach Darrington for pushing me, to where I am," Bair explained.

On Friday, Bair also set a 3A state record in the preliminary round of the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 37.71, ending the run of David Schroeder of Salmon, who scored a time of 38.19 in 2001. Then in the finals, he beat his own record with a time of 37.60. The junior won by almost three seconds over Jesse Fogle of Sugar-Salem, with a time of 40.41.

In the long jump, he broke the 3A state record of 23-07.75 from 1989 (Erik Brewington, Middleton) and set a new personal record with jump of 23' 8.5.

Bair as well as his little brother Jaxon, Brett Bronson and Bridger Schiess won the 3A state 4 X 400 relay, they set a new state record with a time of 3:22.32, the old record was 3:24.10 set back in 1997 by Jerome.

Jaxon, a freshman also won the 3A state medal in the pole vault.

Kimberly took home the team 3A state runner-up trophy. Buhl came in fourth.

The 3A girls 4 X 200 showcased a talented Kimberly relay team featuring three juniors and a freshman. Anchor Annie Walker held off Parma to win the race by the final of 1:47.73 versus 1:48.07.

Brinley Humphreys explained, "Buhl had the title from last year and we just wanted to work hard to keep it in our conference, overall put it on our team and keep it for next year."

Walker added, "I could hear people cheering and stuff, but I kept it in my mind to do it for the team and for each, give it everything you got."

The Lady Bulldogs won the 3A team title for the first time in school history.

Gooding senior Laken Wolf had a perfect weekend before she leaves for Portland State University. Wolf won the 100, 200, 400 and triple jump. She set personal records in her three running events.

We caught up with her following the 100 meter dash, where she held off Madison Tesnohlidek, an extremely fast freshman from Fruitland. Wolf PRed with a time of 12.79

Wolf said, "I'm a stronger runner at the end of the races so I knew that if I stayed loose and calm, I would catch up to her."

In the 200 meter dash, her PR of 25.76 nearly eclipsed the state record of 25.14 set all the way back in 1984 by Lisa Bernhagen of Wood River.

She was close in the 400 as well, after recording a time of 57.70. Kuna's Tina McCombs' record of 57.37 has stood since 1984. Meg Walker Kimberly produced a time of 58.46.

There aren't too many four-time state champions. But Valley's Adam Elorrieta has dominated the scene since 2016. He won the 800 meter run with a time of 1:56.89, defeating his friend Cole Hinnenkamp, who finished with a time of 1:59.93.

My buddy Cole from Liberty Charter, we've been running against each other for four years and he's a heck of a competitor. And I'm just happy to say I was able to fend off him, he came in with a faster time than me and I just knew it was going to be a tough race, it was fun and I'm really proud of everything he's accomplished.

He also won the 400 meter run as well, recording a time of 50.54. He finished second in the high jump with a mark of 6'2". He set the state record last year at 6'7". Elorrieta placed second in the 4 X 400 relay, along with teammates Nic Anderson, Jeremiah Schilz and Zane Mussmann.

Valley Boys Track claimed its third consecutive title. Murtaugh took third.

Raft River Girls Track won the 1A state championship. Oakley placed second.