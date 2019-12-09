Local boxer advances to next round of Olympic Trials

Twin Falls' own Kendra Reeves is one step closer towards making Team USA in the sport of boxing.

Reeves won her bout against Pasene Asuega of North Carolina, 5-0. She admits she was nervous and is glad the first one is out of the way.

Reeves and her fiance Jason, have been working on movements in preparation for the Trials.

The lone Idahoan represents one of the top 104 amateur boxers in the nation. The top two at each level will get an invite to training camp.

She did have a funny moment prior to her competition, the scale at the Air B&B was giving her a lopsided weight.

"The scale was weighing me super heavy and I was like what the heck, so Jason jumped on it and weighed him super heavy and the floor in the house was a squishy feeling so we moved it and it was good after that," Reeves added.

Reeves faces Morelle McCane out of Cleveland in the next round on Wednesday.