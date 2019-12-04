Local boxer leaves for Olympic Trials

We sat down with Twin Falls native, Kendra Reeves as she represents just one of eight women in the middleweight division of the USA Boxing Olympic Trials.

"Kendra, it's been a little while since you quit your job at Chobani to focus on the sport of boxing, how's that going for you and your family?"

"It was always a battle between work and our goals and work and the gym. It's been awesome to devote everything to the gym and our goals."

"Initially you started boxing to lose weight, I understand you've lost more than 70 pounds since starting up a few years ago. How has it helped other parts of your body to get more physically and toned?"

"Boxing was the huge aspect with my weight loss. I kind of stalled out for a while, lifting and going to the gym. My fiance actually got me into boxing and I dropped weight so fast, it was crazy and I fell in love. Now we turned it into a gym and now going for the Olympics, so."

"You leave for Lake Charles, LA on Friday and find out who you face in the first bout this weekend, tell me about the competition you'll face."

"Huge competition, it's the top eight girls in my weight class, it's all the girls that qualified in the last qualifiers. They're all tough girls, so here we are, we are taking it all."

"Here you are, representing little Twin Falls, Idaho, hopefully no one compares it to Iowa, how are you trying to be that local girl that puts a small town on the map?"

"It's amazing to have so much support from our little town, but all the support we get from the gym, it's awesome! I'm super excited to represent Twin Falls."

According to USA Boxing, 40 women are competing next week in the five divisions, but only ten will advance from the trials to the next stage of the selection process with the chance to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Qualifiers for Middleweight/165 lbs./75 kg with bio's provided by USA Boxing:

Since the departure of two-time Olympic Champion Claressa Shields to the professional ranks, Naomi Graham (Fayetteville, N.C.) has been the leader for Team USA in the middleweight division, winning multiple international medals including a silver at the 2019 Pan American Games and a bronze at the 2018 World Championships. 2017 Youth World Champion Citlalli Ortiz (Coachella, Calif.) put on a dominating performance at the recent Last Chance Qualifier, including two wins by RSC, and will be looking to continue her winning ways into Lake Charles, while Morelle McCane (Cleveland, Ohio) had an impressive 2019, taking a bronze in her international debut earlier this year. Alexis Gomez (South San Francisco, Calif.) and Kendra Reeves (Twin Falls, Idaho) picked up titles at the Western and Eastern Qualifiers to punch their tickets to Louisiana and will be looking to have another victorious tournament, while Fallon Farrar (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Melody Popravak (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Rachael Washington (New York, N.Y.) took the silver medals at the three qualifying tournaments and will hope to improve their performances in Lake Charles.

The competition will be providing live results at https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Boxing/BoxingTrials20.

