Local boxer qualifies for Olympic Trials

A local boxer just returned home from Columbus, Ohio after qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Kendra Reeves took gold in the 165 pound division at the Eastern Elite Qualifier and Regional Open.

She won four bouts, beating girls from California, Illinois and New York. This after coming into the event unseeded.

After all, Reeves tried to make Olympic Trials in March, but ultimately did not place in Reno.

The Twin Falls woman has been boxing now for three years and is a true Cinderella story. She quit her job at Chobani to solely focus on the sport.

"You're always physically trying to be stronger, but you don't realize how much mental part it takes, mentally I've had to work on that a lot. This year I've grown leaps and bounds, it's huge," Reeves explained.

The 2020 Olympic Trials will be held in Lake Charles, Louisiana from December 7-16.

“The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing will be the culmination of what began last December,” said Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director. “This event will feature the 104 best boxers in the nation, boxing for 13 spots, as well as over 700 boxers that will be our future 2024 and 2028 Olympians.”

Now that she booked her ticket to the event, she does not have to participate in next month's Last Chance Qualifier in Oxnard, California.

