Local fighters prepare for upcoming MMA fight

Several local fighters are gearing up for their fight next month in Idaho Falls.

Mountain Force 11 is just around the corner at the Pinehurst Event Center on August 3.

The local fighters include, Tim Cameron who has amassed a 3-4 record as an amateur fighter and wants to go pro. Anthony Castro, who's making his debut, but wrestles at Highline Community College. Nicholas Miller is former wrestler and credits Pete Nunez for the support and Gary Asher, who got involved because he thought it would be good for his son, but the sport actually benefited Gary, too.

Nunez said, "I'm originally from Ontario, Oregon and I didn't realize how much talent this area has and it's huge". "The young kids from wrestling to boxing is amazing. The good thing about the community is they promote you know the wrestling, the football, there's a lot of talent here. I'm grateful to be part of it."

Cameron explained, "I've got a fight coming up August 3rd, I'm fighting at 145 against Josh Shetler of Wyoming, so it's like Idaho versus Wyoming." "We train and teach kids to compete, if not protect themselves at the very least, it gives kids discipline, which you know you kind of see stirring away from our society, but it's actually a really good place to sweat and learn."

Rawson added, "you got punches and kids coming at you, instead of wrestling. For me I'm pretty excited, I am just preparing, waiting for the day to come, I'll be ready."

"It takes a lot of dedication, actually, the weight cut, it's very brutal, the sparring, you get it all in, honestly. It's tough. They ask you if you want to be a fighter, it takes a lot," Miller explained.

The fighters represent Fighters Chance, Full Force, ISA Martial Arts and Top Dog Boxing Gyms.

You can purchase tickets to the Idaho Falls event from those places.

