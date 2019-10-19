Local lacrosse team getting ready for first tournament

The South Hills Girls Lacrosse club is gearing up for their first tournament of the year, heading for Boise Saturday morning.

The 12 girls are made of high school students from Kimberly,Twin Falls, and Canyon Ridge, and are heading for their first tourney of the year, the Hot Potato Tournament, and will have teams from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

We caught up with the coach who tells us that the team is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Chelsea Wimble, the South Hills Lacrosse Coach, said "this team is definitely a rising team, they've been in the works for a few years now. This is my first year coaching them, and they have come so far this fall through all of our practices. When I first saw them, I went wow, okay we have a lot to work on. And now I see them and I go wow this is a lacrosse team."

They will compete all day at Ann Morrison Park in Boise and then will return on Monday for a clinic with collegiate athletes.