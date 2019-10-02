Local soccer roundup

Here's a recap of high school sports scores.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Community School 9, Filer 1: For the Cuthroats (Tatum Minor 2, Christine Estep 2, Crosby Boe, Fallon Hanna, Chloe Tanous, Maria Kaiser, Charlotte Davis-Jeffers) Assists: Estep, Minor, Gretel Huss, Maddy Dunn.Senior defensive midfielder and captain Genni Williams scored the Wildcats' lone goal; a rocket from 35 yards out. It was her first career goal and only the second goal given up by Community in nine conference matches so far this season.

Filer is 2-6-2 in the High Desert Conference.

BOYS SOCCER:

Sun Valley Community School 4 (Ridley Lindstrom 3 & Fletcher Stumph) Filer 0

Cutthroats are now 9-1-1 (9-0 league).

THURSDAY, 9/26

Filer 1, Wendell 1: Filer score by junior striker Anna White; her first career goal. Filer avenged an earlier 3-1 loss to the third-place Trojans.

Filer is 2-5-2 in the High Desert Conference, and in sixth place, setting up a potential 3-6 match-up with Wendell in the district.

SWIMMING:

Kimberly Meet

200 Yard Freestyle - Lily Cluff 1st place

200 Yard Individual Medley - Dyllon Savage 3rd place

100 Yard Butterfly - Isabel Bjornn 3rd place

100 Yard Butterfly - Parker Case 1st place

100 Yard Freestyle - Analiese Narum 2nd place & Bryli Jensen 3rd place

100 Yard Backstroke - Lily Cluff 3rd place

100 Yard Breaststroke - Analiese Narum 2rd place

400 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1st place Roxie Bennett, Lily Cluff, Bryli Jensen, Analiese Narum

400 Yard Freestyle Relay - 2nd place Jacob Ruprecht, Teagan Dixon, Zach Ryerse, Parker Case

Overall score

Women 3rd overall with 86 points

Men 6th overall with 49 points