Local teens dominate at trap shoot competitions

The Twin Falls Hot Shots team knows a thing or two about trap shooting.

The boys, Mason Ward, Breyer Meeks and Wyatt Anderson are seen here with their hardware at the Twin Falls Gun Club.

Kendall Whitney, who's posing in the photo is currently out of the country in Scotland.

Just to give you a glimpse of how dominant these kids are, they won 16 out of 18 events at the Idaho State ATA Shoot, held in Pocatello back in May.

And they also fared well at the Idaho PITA State Shoot in Caldwell in late June.

The Pocatello and Caldwell competitions featured 900 and 800 targets respectively.

"They are long shoots, but it is a little bit mentally exhausting," Ward said. "But it's a lot of fun, the people are very nice, you got out there and have a good time."

Ward has produced quite a summer so far in the sport: Just at the Pocatello shoot, the Filer student was named the Stuart Welton Singles C Class champion, the Grant Williams Handicap Junior Champion, the ISTA Doubles Sub Junior Champion, the ISTA Singles Sub Junior Champion, in the President’s Handicap, he shot high overall, the President’s Short Yardage Champion, High Overall Sub Junior Champion and the High All Around Sub Junior Champion.

At the PITA shoot in Caldwell, Ward claimed the titles of High All Around Idaho State Handicap Champion, D Class High Overall Champion, D Class Singles Champion, B Class Doubles Champion and the D Class John Burleson Memorial Singles Winner.

Meeks said, "it's been a long couple of years, the first couple weren't that good, but I just got more practice, more trigger time always helps. Going to more shoots, learning more stuff from more people." He added, "we're always super competitive people, at the end of the day, we're still brothers, we still give knuckles when we pass each in the line. Good stuff, always."

Meeks is quite accomplished as well, at the Pocatello shoot he earned the honors of being the Stuart Welton Singles Junior Champion, the Stuart Welton Doubles Junior Champion, the ISTA Doubles Junior Runner-Up, the ISTA Singles C Class Champion, the High Overall Junior Champion and the High All Around Junior Runner-Up.

Anderson, who's in his first year of the sport explained, "we care about each other, we're like a family and we're trying to make each other better."

In Pocatello he earned the honor of being the High Overall Sub Junior Champion.

Whitney won the titles of Singles Junior State Champion, Doubles D Class Runner-Up and Handicap Junior Champion in Pocatello.

Over at the Caldwell shoot, she took home the Doubles D-Class Runner-Up and Handicap Short Round Championship.

The boys are headed to the Boise Gun Club on Sunday for the ATA Summer Sizzler, a 300 target event.