Oakley and Lost Rivers entered Friday night's game as the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the 1A DI. The Pirates took the Hornets off their throne.

Lost Rivers, which is a co-op of Butte County and Mackay, beat Oakley 20-14.

The Pirates improve to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in conference. The Hornets drop to 5-1 overall, 2-1 in conference.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Lost Rivers goes to Grace on Friday, while Oakley has a bye. The Hornets have played five out of their six games on the road this season.