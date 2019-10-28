Lost Rivers hands Raft River first conference loss; 1A roundup

Lost Rivers will be the No. 1 seed at the 1A DI state football tournament after defeats over Oakley and Raft River.

The Pirates barely defeated a talented Hornets team 20-14, Oakley's only blemish in a 7-1 campaign.

This past Friday Lost Rivers traveled to Malta and came away with a 36-16 victory.

Now Oakley (7-1) hosts Raft River (6-2) at home on Friday in the final game of the regular season. Both teams are 4-1 in the Snake River Conference.

Whoever wins takes the second seed to state, the loser will be the conference's third and final seed.

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 58, Glenns Ferry 12

Valley 52, Challis 0: Rawlin Godfrey was 6/16 for 155 yards and 3 TD's | Godrey rushed for 81 yards and a TD | Marcus Juarez was rushed for 176 yards and 3 TD's on six carries | Ike Godrey, Tony Ruiz and Oscar Villa all had 1 receiving TD

Carey 80, Murtaugh 60: Red Devil stats: Ty Stanger 4/6 164 yards 2 TD | Keil Setoki 1 rec for 75 yard and TD | Kolby McClure 2 rec for 74 yards and TD | Kolby McClure 22 carries 143 yards 4 TD | Kade Setoki 14 carries 141 yards 2 TD | Setoki had 10 tackles

The Panthers (7-1) host North Gem (3-5) on Thursday, October 31 at 4 p.m. in the first round of the 1A DII state playoffs. The Red Devils (4-4) head to Watersprings Christian (6-2) on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. contest.

Dietrich 62, Hansen 14: The Blue Devils (6-2) gear up for the 1A DII state playoffs as the third seed from District IV. A time and date against Rockland (3-5) is unknown.

Castleford 20, Camas 6: Despite the loss, the Mushers (2-5) will be the fifth seed at the 1A DII state playoffs, when they travel to No. 1 seed Lighthouse on Thursday, October 31 at 4 p.m.