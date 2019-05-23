Magic Valley Junior Golf Foundation tournament to be held Saturday

The Magic Valley Junior Golf Foundation scholarship tournament is coming up on Saturday.

This event is held at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls and usually draws PGA golfer Troy Merritt, who greets the participants and plays in the tourney with his family.

Last year more than 140 golfers played for scholarships and later in the summer, the foundation issued $22,000 in college scholarships to eight Class of 2018 high school graduates.

The shotgun start is at 1:30, while the dinner and auction begins at seven.

