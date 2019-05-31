Magic Valley Speedway prepares for monster trucks

A fan favorite returns to the Magic Valley Speedway this weekend and officials hope that the warmer weather will draw crowds.

Here you see a generic image of a monster truck provided by KPTM on MGN Online.

While it seems like whenever the monster trucks come into town, southern Idaho is saturated with rain, the chances for rain and wind will be less than Thursday, which excites the speedway.

Drivers from the Malicious Monster Truck Tour are coming over from Washington, following a show they did in Canada. The tour is making its third appearance in Twin Falls and provides a family friendly environment.

Ashley Peltier, the marketing director at the Magic Valley Speedway explained, "at the end of the day when they're done with their show, they will stay at the front gate and make sure that every fan has something signed or their pictures are taken with them." "I think that's why I love having them here so much because they're making sure the fans have exactly what they want and got their money's worth."

Announcer Dallas Glenn-Rogers added, "I always say I'm in the business of smiles and business is going really well. So whether it's the young kids, the parents, the grandparents, everyone being there and having a great time, it's all smiles."

"When you pull up and see them all waiving at you and cheering you on, we're putting on a show for them. Seeing them all happy is what I get out of it," added driver James Allen Zyski.

The next two nights (Friday and Saturday) will be filled with monster trucks and races at the speedway. Doors open both nights at five, the pit party begins at 6 p.m. with the showtime scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Friday May 31st, 2019

Children under 5 FREE with an Adult

Children (6-12) - $7.00

Adults - $15.00

Seniors - $12.00

Military - Always FREE with ID

Saturday June 1st, 2019

Children under 5 FREE with an Adult

Children (6-12) - $9.00

Adults - $20.00

Seniors - $17.00

Military - Always FREE with ID