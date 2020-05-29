Magic Valley Speedway results (May 23)

The racing season is underway at the Magic Valley Speedway.

On Saturday, May 23, 12-year-old and 4th generation driver JJ Haye along with 11-year-old Gracelyn Schaber both made their inaugural starts in the Quale's Electronics Junior Stingers at the Magic Valley Speedway.

But it was Kaili McKean who stole the show and took home her second win of the year.

ICCU Modified main events introduced to the crowd four drivers making their inaugural starts this year, Lynn Hardy, Mitch Pehrson, Morgan Rasmussen, and Matt Egley

Eric Rhead though has swept the competition now in three races.

The Quale’s Electronics Jr Stingers came back out onto the track for their second main event of the night.

Angel Newberry took advantage of a competitor's car spinning out and took the lead the last two laps as she drove her Heavenly Racing Jr Stinger under the checkers giving her and her team their first career win.

The Cactus Petes Streets then followed.

Shawn Lester earned revenge, after suffering mechanical failure earlier in the season, grabbing his first main event win of the year over Dalton, Jeff Peck, Ron McClimans, and Josh Cuff.

Next up, The Project Filter Bombers. What a race between Brandon Adams and Craig McCann! Adams edged McCann by .042 seconds giving Redneck Racing their second win in a row.

The ICCU Modifieds came out for their second main event of the night. It was Rhead again, although he would have to hold off the competition.

The Valley Office Systems Hornets were the last race of the night.Shelby Dalton hung on to the lead and drove it all the way to the checkers over Peggy Dalton and Brayden Sweatfield.

THIS SATURDAY:

Marky’s Supertow night with the ICCU Modifieds is back at it again for the second week in a row along with the Denny’s Minis, Valley Office Systems Hornets, and Quale’s Electronics Jr. Stingers. Double main events for all classes on this night!! Gates open at 5pm with McDonalds Racing at 6pm. We will see you this Saturday for another great night of racing at Magic Valley Speedway!