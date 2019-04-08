Malik Porter joins elite list of All-Americans at CSI

Malik Porter, a sophomore at the College of Southern Idaho had a breakout year for the basketball team. So much so, he just earned All-American status.

The sophomore forward was named to the honorable mention team. Porter averaged nearly 11 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.

Listed at 6'5", he ranked number one in the conference for rebounds and blocks per game and second in field goal percentage. He earned Region 18 first -team honors and made it to the tournament team as well.

Watching Charles Jones and Khalid Thomas achieve this honor last year, he was humbled by the news that he will now join them on this exclusive list.

"You know I looked up to them and thought dang, I could get that too," Porter exclaimed. "I just had to work extremely hard to get to that point, what they did." He added, "it's a blessing."

Porter plans to visit Cal Baptist later this week.