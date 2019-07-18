Marlins getting ready to host summer championships

More than 200 swimmers will converge at the Twin Falls City Pool this weekend for the summer championships.

It's the Magic Valley Marlins' largest meet of the year, as swimmers come from the Treasure Valley all the way to Elko. The championship is the culmination of long course season.

Prelims are held in the morning, with finals in the evening and the top eight from each event compete in the finals.

There are four events, butterfly, freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.

For Marlins president Tiffany Seeley-Case, she explained, "it's a huge sport, both nationwide, but certainly growing in the valley. With the advent of high school swimming, we see more and more kids getting into the sport of swimming. It's really taking off, we have a lot of really exciting future with swimming in the Magic Valley."

The championships are open to the public. Events begin Friday and run through Sunday.

