Mckenna Todd signs letter of intent with Treasure Valley Community College to play softball

One Twin Falls High School student is excited to be continuing her softball career at Treasure Valley Community College.

Mckenna Todd says she has loved playing softball for the Bruins, and felt so accepted by the team.

Some of her best memories have been the team dinners, and the bus rides to all the games.

She is excited that she will be able to play at a great program close to home. The fact that the school is close to home, and has a great softball program are two of the reasons she picked it.

She says none of this would be possible without her coaches and parents throughout the years.

“I love playing at Twin, being a Bruin really is one of the best things,” Mckenna said. “It really helped me improve as a player, become stronger, it's made me a better person, too.”

Her coach Tonia Burk says that Mckenna has grown a lot over her four years on the varsity softball team, not only as a softball player, but a student as well.

“She’s received first and second all conference awards, we’ve been district champs while she’s been here, and we received a fourth place finish at state,” Burk said.

Burk says she is a quiet leader, but the younger girls look up to her.

“She’s a quiet leader, she doesn’t vocalize a lot. She comes in and does her job, she has put in a ton of time in the off season,” Burk said.

She will begin playing with Treasure Valley Community College in the fall of 2020.