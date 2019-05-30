Merritt wins MetLife Challenge, donates money to Magic Valley Junior Golf Foundation

The Magic Valley Junior Golf Foundation is $15,000 richer, thanks to Troy Merritt.

Merritt's shot at the AT&T Byron Nelson Challenge in Dallas won the MetLife match-up versus the winner of that tournament, Sung Kang.

Based on fan voting, they preferred how he saved par after hitting a hot dog stand at the hospitality tent, this over Kang's tee shot that landed in the fairway bunker, but still managed to make par.

Now he goes up against the big dogs, like Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods for even more money. The year-end winner will receive $750,000 towards the charity of choice.

Foundation director Zach Abels explained, "MetLife has really stepped up and made its presence known, all benefits charities of the player's choice, it's really cool to be a part of it." "Now we are featured on PGA Tour and the MetLife, our name is up there with Tiger's Foundation, DJ's Foundation, it's pretty cool."

Meanwhile, last weekend the foundation held its annual golf tournament for scholarships at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

Zach Abels estimates the event raised about 1.5 times the amount of previous tournaments. Just one auction item alone went for $6,500.

