Messick inducted into the Idaho High School Activities Association

After 40 years in education and 38 coaching, Larry Messick has been inducted into the Idaho High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.

Messick first started off at Dietrich High School, then moved to Shoshone High School in 1975.

He coached football for four years, volleyball for 31 and a whopping 38 as the head coach of the boys basketball team. In the springtime, he would coach track, which he did for about 35 years.

Messick also had his hands in the administrative role as an athletic director.

His basketball teams won two state championships and his volleyball squads claimed four titles.

Messick retired in 2013.

Many of these former athletes attended Wednesday night's ceremony and with acquiring a big plaque, he doesn't know where to put it.

"The practices is what you miss most, the relationships that you make with the kids, their successes, that's what you miss the most," Messick said.

Messick plans to play some golf and chase his grandkids around with all of their endeavors.