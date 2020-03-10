Michael Nannini signs with Montana State Rodeo

One senior at Kimberly High School is excited to be continuing his education at Montana State University as a part of their rodeo team.

Michael Nannini says he took a break from rodeo, but started back up again a little over a year ago, and when he did, he loved it and knew that this was what he wanted to do.

He says Montana State was the perfect choice for him because they have a great rodeo team, and also a great nursing program, which is what he wants pursue.

"It became a possibility when I went to my first junior NFR, and that is when it really stood out to me, this is what I like," he said at his signing on Tuesday. "I like being on the road; I like traveling. Most of all, I like doing what I do. I don't know how to explain it; it's just a feeling."

He will begin at Montana State in the fall.