Minico and Twin Falls look to keep seasons alive

The Twin Falls Cowboys fell to Pocatello on Friday, 7-5 in the semi-final of the AA district legion baseball game.

Carson Walters had three strikeouts in in the loss.

After losing their first game to East Idaho, the Minico Storm dropped to the loser's bracket.

Minico bounced back with a 13-6 win over Twin Falls Blackhawks, ending Twin Falls' season.

Kobe Matsen pitched 5.2 innings, striking out 11. Tazyn Twiss led the Storm with four RBI's.

The Cowboys face Minico Saturday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game.

