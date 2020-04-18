Minico athlete signs letter of intent with Oregon school

A Minico softball player is taking her talents to Blue Mountain Community College.

Jacinda Banda signed with the Pendleton, Oregon school earlier this week.

Banda earned Great Basin Ten Conference second-team honors for her work as a second baseman last spring for the Spartans.

She misses her team but informed them of this week's news.

"So by keeping in contact with each other, we tried to get in a few practices before the total lockdown, but it's not working right now and so it sucks." "I told the girls about signing and that was nice," Banda explained.

Carol McGhie from the Bombsquad travel team, says last year at this time, she didn't even want to play college ball and finally changed her mind in October, when Banda got in front of a coach.

