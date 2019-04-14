Minico athletic director, boys basketball coach leaving school

Minico athletic director and boys head basketball coach Ty Shippen is leaving Rupert after six years. Shippen is headed home to eastern Idaho, taking a counseling position at Thunder Ridge High School.

Shippen coached several athletes who signed on with collegiate programs. His best finish at state came in 2016 when they placed third with a 73-54 win over rival Burley. Since 2015, Shippen's teams have 71-27, boasting a 72% winning percentage.

While he doesn’t plan to coach right away, Ty and his wife Kaly have three children, don’t be surprised if he picks up coaching again soon. Kaly will also take a position at Thunder Ridge.

One of the biggest reasons for the relocation is to be closer with family. Ty’s father’s health is a major priority for him. And his brother will be nearby.

Shippen says he has fond memories of his time at Minico.

There is no word yet on who will replace Ty. Applications are being taken for the positions. Shippen is also a school counselor at MHS.

