Minico can't take down Hyde and the Preston Indians; local sports round-up

In a game that never really got out of hand, Preston escaped Minico with a 69-66 lead. The Indians led by three at halftime, trailed by two after the third quarter and outscored the Spartans 18-13 in the final period.

Preston 22 15 14 18 — 69

Minico 15 19 19 13 — 66

Leading the way for the Indians, Ty Hyde with 21 points, while Scott Dunn and Luke Smellie each contributed 14.

Pacing the Spartans, Rylan Chandler who had 24 points, Kasen Carpenter added 16 and Phillip Boettcher produced 12.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 56, Pocatello 55: Creighton Hansen paced the Bobcats with 22 points, Jace Whiting added 19, while Jarrett Orthman produced 10.

Canyon Ridge 65, Twin Falls 59: Sheldon Flannery had a game-high 15 points, Ryker Holtzen added 11 and the Riverhawks win their first ever game in program history against the Bruins. Zac Ball paced Twin Falls with 14 points, Haylen Walker added 11 and Iradukunda Emery scored 10.

Valley 49, Gooding 43

BOWLING:

Boys Varsity

Gooding: 10.5

Wendell: 3.5

High bowler Bryson Butterfield from Gooding with a game of 156.

Girls Varsity

Gooding: 14

Wendell: 0

High bowler Shawna Waasdorp from Gooding with a game of 121.

Burley 13

Kimberly 1

Kimberly 9.5

Minico 4.5

Kimberly 8

Declo 6

High Bowler: Halli Vaughn 234

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Filer 53, Kimberly 42

Declo 39, Wendell 33

Murtaugh 47, Richfield 20

Hansen 50, Hagerman 31