Minico escapes a Great Basin East battle with Preston

The Minico Spartans converted turnovers into points, especially in the first half as they won a Great Basin East battle over Preston, 27-25.

Down 6-0, the Spartans score 20 unanswered, before the Indians returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the final minute before halftime.

Minico led 20-12 at the break.

The Spartans improve to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in conference. The Indians drop to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Minico takes on Pocatello at Holt Arena, kick-off slated for 5:30, while Preston hosts Burley on Friday, October 11.

