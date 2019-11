After a slow start to the season, Minico has won back-to-back games.

Bailey Black scored 18 points, while Talin Stimpson added 15 and the Spartans pulled away from the Riverhawks, 69-45.

Canyon Ridge found a hot hand in the first half to contend with the Spartans, but then Minico extended its lead.

The Spartans improve to 1-1 in conference, 2-3 overall. The Riverhawks fall to 0-3 in conference, 0-5 overall.