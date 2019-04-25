Minico golfer follows in footsteps of former Spartan

Gage Skaggs signed with Spokane Community College on Wednesday, the current school of former Spartan, Chance Mosley.

The Minico senior said his former teammate informed the coach about Skaggs, they got in touch and the rest is history. Skaggs has aspirations of playing Division I golf and even playing professionally.

The Spartans have finished in second, third and fourth place the past few years. An opportunity to seize the 4A state title would put the cherry on top of a stellar career at MHS.

"I've really grown to accomplish so much with the team...

It's been so much fun to go out with the team and granted it's an individual sport, but when we all come together to play well, it's something you can't explain, something that's really cool," Skaggs explained.

Skaggs' best mark so far this year was a second place finish at the Rupert Country Club with a score of 75. His tournament record came last August when he shot one under 70 for the club championship.