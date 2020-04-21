Minico graduate and CSI freshman commits to Georgetown

A Minico High School graduate is taking her talents to the Big East.

Taylia Stimpson has committed to Georgetown University after one year at the College of Southern Idaho.

The freshman earned all-Region 18 second team honors, for averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

She tweeted the news this past weekend, thanking everyone who helped her make the decision.

She also had offers from Pepperdine University, the University of Montana and University of Nevada Reno.

Stimpson said, "they like how aggressive I am and my basketball IQ, just being able to read the floor and my quickness."

On going the junior college route first, "I just really thought that Randy would be able to push me to become better to get me to that next level I was looking for."

"As a program we are very excited for Taylia and her opportunities at Georgetown, I believe she'll represent CSI tremendously," explained CSI women's basketball coach Randy Rogers. "She's a success story that even when you're a junior college, can give you a steppingstone to the next level."

After a 5-25 season, Stimpson told us the Hoyas look to change the culture and have removed players who weren't in the right mindset.