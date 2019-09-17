Minico increases win streak to 15 years over Burley

One of the biggest rivalries in southern Idaho brought Burley and Minico fans together to honor their schools and support a bigger cause, remembering those lost to the tragic events of 9-11 and veterans as well.

After Burley's first possession resulted in a turnover on downs, Minico got the ball, credit Rylan Chandler for producing a big gain. He would have a monster night, 233 yards on just 14 carries.

Then the pitch out to him and senior earned one of his rushing four touchdowns here, pat is good, 7-0. That would be the score after the first quarter. Chandler also passed for a 31 yard touchdown to Connor Stocking.

The Burley band providing the entertainment for the evening, but their Bobcats just not exciting the crowd from down on the field.

Saul Tovar trying to make something happen, but he's pushed out of bounds by several Spartans. They're forced to punt again.

Later in the quarter, Chandler breaks free for another touchdown.

The Spartans led 21-3 at halftime and never looked back. Minico moves its win streak over its rival to 15 years after the 49-9 victory.

