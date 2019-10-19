Minico loses to an Idaho opponent for the first time this season

Century led 21-7 at halftime, Minico chipped away at the lead, making it 21-10.

But then the Diamondbacks kept adding onto their lead in the second half, outscoring the Spartans, 27-16 for the final of 48-23.

According to Minico, the Spartans didn't have quarterback Brevin Trenkle. Tazyn Twiss just returned from a concussion and Ben Devries didn't return to the game in the second half.

Minico falls to 3-1 in conference, 6-2 overall. Century improves to 3-1 in conference, 5-3 overall.

Preston fell to Pocatello 42-26, dropping down to third in the conference pod.