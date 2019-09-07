Minico shuts out Wood River

Minico was coming off a loss to Tooele, Utah last weekend at the Rocky Mountain Rumble and already put up just as many points against Wood River in the first half.

Minico up 26-0, with nine minutes left in the second quarter, when Eric Estrada muscles his way into the end zone, Minico up 33-0.

The Spartans looking to run away with this one.

Wood River goes three and out on offense.

Then on the punt return, Rylan Chandler back for the Spartans, he grabs it cleanly and heads for the sidelines, but not before he gets a huge return for Minico, setting up good field position for his team.

Then just a couple of plays later, Connor Stocking with the obvious height advantage takes it easily into the end zone, touchdown Spartans.

