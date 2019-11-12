Minico swimmer wins state

A local student-athlete is the only swimmer from this area to win a state championship last weekend.

Tyree Thomson won the title in the 100 yard breaststroke at the 4A state championships in Boise, while her sister Gabrielle placed third.

Both girls swam on behalf of Minico High School.

The family is full of swimmers and their mother, Jessica is the team's coach.

Tyree has swam for ten years now and is shocked she won state, but she has bigger dreams ahead for herself.

Thomson added, "I'm hoping with the time drop I've had and just to be able to swim for college, I would love to keep pursuing my dream with swimming and just to swim at a college level." "With my time, I'm at a D-II level, so with my 1:08, it depends on the coaches to see if they can take me to the next level I guess," she added.

While Thomson swims for Minico, she actually attends Lighthouse Christian School and the Lions do not field a swim team.

Meanwhile, these other girls placed in the top three, the Kimberly 200 yard medley relay team took third.

Kimberly also placed fourth overall for the girls team score.

Olivia Hall placed second for Canyon Ridge in the 100 yard fly. Taylor Dorland of Wood River took third in the 100 yard free. Addison Larson finished third in the 500 yard free for Kimberly.

For boys, in the 50 yard free, Jackson Rasmussen placed second for Burley, while in the 100 yard fly, Declo's Austin Knowles and Twin Falls' Parker Case took second and third place respectively.