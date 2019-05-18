Minico to hire Trenkle as boys basketball coach, athletic director

The Minico hiring committee recommended Brady Trenkle to replace Ty Shippen as the athletic and boys basketball coach at Minico High School.

Brady is the son of legendary College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball coach Fred Trenkle. This past season, Brady has been an assistant coach of the men's basketball program at Youngstown State University in Ohio.

Prior to that he spent four years as the head coach at Garden City Community College and Dodge City.

Minico High School assistant principal Kimberley Kidd explained, "he interviewed very well, years of experience. We feel he can bring a lot to Minico High School and our academic programs in general." "We are really going to miss Ty Shippen, he has not only been a counselor at Minico HS for a number of years, but as our athletic director and head basketball coach. He's a man of integrity and a great coach, we will truly miss him and we wish him the best in his new adventures and endeavors."

The younger Trenkle competed against Shippen in high school, when Brady played for Twin Falls and Ty was a Rigby Trojan.

Shippen is leaving Minico to take a counseling position at Thunder Ridge High School. He will also be closer to his family in eastern Idaho.