Minico wins first ever state golf championship in dramatic fashion

Determination played a key factor in Minico senior Gage Skaggs' quest for a state title, his first ever one.

Hillcrest's David Weatherson shot a 69 Monday, followed by a 70 on Tuesday and finished before Skaggs. Well the senior Spartan saw Weatherson's first score and it motivated him to perform his best. After all, this is his last run before he goes to Spokane Community College on a golf scholarship.

Skaggs ending up shooting a tournament-best 67, leaving his mother in tears, for she's been his driving force his whole golf career.

Weatherson's reaction to the news that he was upstaged was out of shock and dismay.

After scores were tallied, officials discovered that Minico and Ridgevue tied for first place (600) setting the stage for a team playoff on the 18th hole.

They informed the athletes, coaches and fans about the rules, ten athletes compete and the top four scores from each team are recorded.

The Warhawks and Spartans battled to the finish.

But Minico ended the Nampa school's chances of winning a title, due to a timely approach shot from Morgan Mickelsen and everyone of the guys in red doing their jobs, ensuing that the 4A state trophy would head to Rupert for the very first time.

Minico head coach Brenner Antone on the exciting finish, "super fun, we were pumped when we knew we had to go the playoff." "They were the most confident I've seen them on the tee, all the last two days, so we were ready. They pumped drives down there, we all had eagle putts and birdie putts on the last hole. They were prepared that's all I can say," he added.

Skaggs on winning the individual and team title, "it's the most amazing feeling in the world, I've wanted this for four years and we finally got it done."

The seniors on this team have now taken first, second, third and fourth at state.

LOCAL TOP TEN FINISHERS:

1. Gage Skaggs, Minico: 70, 67 (-7) 137

3. Joey Gibson, Minico: 71, 71 (-2) 142

5. Ridge Pickup, Burley: 71, 73 (E) 144

T6. Braden Anderson, Twin Falls: 75, 71 (+2) 146

8. Peyton Orr, Minico: 73, 74 (+3) 147

Twin Falls took fourth (631).