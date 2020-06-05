Minico wrestling coach resigns

A local wrestling coach is resigning after taking over the program in 2017.

Boe Rushton is no longer the Minico High School wrestling coach, according to athletic director, Brady Trenkle.

Rushton replaced Brad Cooper, after being his understudy for two years.

He didn't miss a beat, leading the Spartans to the 4A state championship in 2018, the first year of being the head coach and helping Minico win back-to-back titles.

The Wood River High School graduate competed at Boise State, earning All-American status.

The school district has not hired his replacement as of yet.