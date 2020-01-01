Minor league baseball player helps local non-profit

A minor league baseball player and Twin Falls native helped a local non-profit ring in the new year with some extra money.

Damon Jones plays for the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs, a AAA team within the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

He's the 2019 Minor League Phillies Step Up Community Service Award overall winner and chose Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center to benefit from the $2,500 grant.

He heard about the organization from his mom participating in the Workout of the Day for Autism fundraiser at the Pack Crossfit.

Jones explained, "throughout the season you can sign up for community service events and so it was either baseball camps or different things throughout the community and so I started in Florida, had a few hours there and every where I went this year, in terms of different levels." "I just wanted to give back, so."

"Really cool to see something unexpected, number one that the Phillies are supporting charities in their small towns where their players are coming from, but number two it was us," Marni Porath, director of Rising Stars added.

Sari Lipp, a client explained, "a donation to Rising Stars means being able to help more individuals, not only physically but the benefit that the services Rising Stars provides for many are healing as a whole."

Rising Stars just built an indoor arena, providing opportunities to hold spring and winter sessions as well as their normal times.